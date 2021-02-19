LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 9.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 3,849,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,468,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

