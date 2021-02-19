LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 9.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 3,849,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,468,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
