Level01 Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $7,464.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.14 or 0.00836235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00035654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00055958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00043256 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.84 or 0.04916711 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

