Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $408,567.58

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $408,567.58 and approximately $107.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,319.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.49 or 0.03718882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.09 or 0.00438612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $693.52 or 0.01351395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.64 or 0.00513729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00458074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00328998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00028577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

