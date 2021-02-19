Leonard L. Ott Sells 55,442 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $550,539.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,042.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

