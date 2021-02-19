Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Leidos has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,352. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

