Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGRVF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRVF stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.