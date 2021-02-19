Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.20 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.92.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

