Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 7.6%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 23,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 937,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.
