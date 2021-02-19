Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 7.6%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 23,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 937,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

