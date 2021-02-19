LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of LCI Industries worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $176,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $143.00 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,580 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

