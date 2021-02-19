LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells $648,005.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LCII opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $152.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LCI Industries by 71.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in LCI Industries by 56.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

