Lazard Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

LAZ stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

