Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $40.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,123. Lazard has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

