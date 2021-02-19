Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Short Interest Update

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 554,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LGORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGORF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.