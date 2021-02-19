LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €70.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.64 ($74.87).

ETR LXS opened at €62.04 ($72.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.70 ($78.47).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

