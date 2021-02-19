LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.64 ($74.87).

ETR:LXS opened at €62.04 ($72.99) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

