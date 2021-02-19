Lance Torgerson Sells 18,120 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $282.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.