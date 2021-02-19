Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

