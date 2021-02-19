Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LCSHF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

