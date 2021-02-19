Lake Street Capital Boosts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $77.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.22 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,148,670. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

