La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,150.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,083.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

