Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

KURA opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 85,776 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

