Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,811 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $39.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.