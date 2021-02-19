Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $101.07.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

