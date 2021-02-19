Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,865,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

