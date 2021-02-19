Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,557 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

