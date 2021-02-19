Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,115 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

URI stock opened at $274.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average of $211.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $293.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

