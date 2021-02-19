Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $729,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $292,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.