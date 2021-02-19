Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

