Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.18. Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) Company Profile (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

