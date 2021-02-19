Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kohl’s traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 113937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

