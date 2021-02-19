Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.20. Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 69,050 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of C$26.74 million and a P/E ratio of -28.57.

About Klondike Gold Corp. (KG.V) (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

