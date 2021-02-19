Klimatas (KTS) Tops One Day Volume of $2,710.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $24,075.62 and approximately $2,710.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

