KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.66% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,304,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

