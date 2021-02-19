Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.50 million.Kirkland’s also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.35-1.45 EPS.

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,269. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.64 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

