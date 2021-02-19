Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,836,000 after buying an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KL traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.17. 75,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,940. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

KL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.