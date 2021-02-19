Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

