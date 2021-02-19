Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KIN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.91 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,438. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

