Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $4.60 on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,186 shares of company stock worth $6,969,420. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

