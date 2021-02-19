KeyCorp Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.96.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,624,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 571,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,401,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

