Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Shares of KER stock opened at €532.80 ($626.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €559.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €558.70. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

