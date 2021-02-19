Kendall Capital Management Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 244.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

