Kendall Capital Management Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.