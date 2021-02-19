Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 7.6%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10. 50,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,407,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

