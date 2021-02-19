Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.43 on Friday, reaching $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 107,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

