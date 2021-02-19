Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,848 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

