Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 801 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 86,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

