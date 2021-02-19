Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 6,071 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 163,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 100,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

