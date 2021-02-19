Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.52. 67,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

