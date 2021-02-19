Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $105.96. 16,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

