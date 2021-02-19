Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 15.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.79. 710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,195. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.