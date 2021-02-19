Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 56,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

